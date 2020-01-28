Plymouth Argyle 2 Crawley Town 2: Late Palmer goal secures deserved point for Reds

Ollie Palmer's header deep in second half stoppage time secured a well-deserved 2-2 draw for Crawley Town at promotion-chasing Plymouth Argyle in League Two this (Tuesday) evening.

Palmer gave the Reds a 27th minute lead but Antoni Sarcevic levelled from the spot just a minute before half-time.

The second half saw little in the way of goalmouth action until seven minutes before the end.

Substitute Luke Jephcott looked to have headed home the winner but Crawley had other ideas.

Palmer struck in the game's dying embers to send the away support into raptures.

The marvellous comeback sees the Reds move up to 13th in League Two.

John Yems' side have now taken 36 points from 30 games.

Kick-off at Home Park was delayed by 30 minutes due to traffic congestion but that didn't prevent both teams racing out the traps.

The two sides exchanged early chances. Sarcevic headed wide in the box before Ashley Nadesan fired straight at the keeper from a tight angle.

On the quarter of an hour mark, Tyreeq Bakinson's fizzing shot was parried out by Reds keeper Glenn Morris.

Byron Moore was quickest to the rebound but the midfielder was unable to finish inside the area.

Crawley found the opener on 27 minutes. Great link-up play saw Palmer feed the ball out wide to Nadesan.

The Reds' number ten swung a devilish ball into the box and Palmer was on hand to finish the move that he started.

And Crawley should have doubled their advantage nine minutes later.

A dreadful pass from a goal kick by Alex Palmer was seized upon by his namesake Ollie.

The Reds forward burst through on goal but the Argyle keeper recovered superbly to make a save and deny the visitors.

This seemed to spark the hosts into life. Jordan Tunnicliffe made an inch-perfect last-ditch tackle to deny Ryan Hardie before Morris produced a marvellous save to keep out the Scot.

But two minutes before half-time Argyle restored parity. Sarcevic was brought down in the box and a penalty was awarded by the referee.

The midfielder dusted himself down, stepped up, and coolly slotted home the spot-kick to see the scores level at the break.

Crawley were desperately unlucky not to retake the lead three minutes into the second half.

Argyle failed to clear their lines from Bez Lubala's attempt from the left. The ball fell to Palmer who went for goal but his shot was hooked off the line by Hardie.

A lull in the game saw both sides fail to create clear cut chances. Palmer's effort from a narrow angle was well saved by the home keeper before Sarcevic was denied his second of the evening by Morris.

However, with seven minutes to go, Argyle looked to have snatched the win. Moore whipped a delicious ball into the box and Jephcott leapt highest to head past Morris.

But in second half stoppage time Palmer proved to be Crawley's saviour. Substitute Jack Powell produced a delightful ball for Jamie Sendles-White to head back across goal for Palmer to head home a deserved equaliser.

Crawley Town: Morris, Dacres-Cogley, Sendles-White, Tunnicliffe, Doherty, Allarakhia (German 88), Francomb (Powell 90), Bulman, Lubala (Grego-Cox 85), Palmer, Nadesan. Unused: McGill, Dallison, Sesay, Powell.

Referee: Alan Young

Attendance: 9,184 (87 away)