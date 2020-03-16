Plot twist in Manchester United's stunning striker bid as Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea eye huge deals - gossip

Premier League clubs are out of action until at least the first weekend in April following the coronavirus outbreak, however continue to be linked with a host of new signings.

Here, we have rounded up the latest rumours - including news clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is open to leaving Old Trafford this summer with Newcastle United keen on the £12m-rated player. (Daily Mirror)

The Red Devils are favourites to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, with Real Madrid set to lose out on the Netherlands international. (Marca)

Liverpool have been joined by Real Madrid in the race for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, who has a £65m release clause. (El Desmarque)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interested in West Ham United defender Issa Diop, who is rated at around £60m. He is also on Manchester United's radar. (Metro)

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is debating whether to snub both Manchester clubs in favour of a move to Italian champions Juventus. (Tuttosport)

Birmingham City sensation Jude Bellingham is struggling to decide between Man United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who are willing to pay £30m him. (The Sun)

Lille defender Gabriel is set to become Everton's first summer signing with his £30m switch likely to end Michael Keane or Yerry Mina’s time on Merseyside. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United and Crystal Palace have joined Sheffield United and QPR in the race for Ipswich Town star Luke Woolfenden. (TWTD)

Dean Henderson will be able to choose his next loan club, if he signs a new £100k-a-week deal with Manchester United. Chelsea are said to be lining up a £50m bid. (The Sun)

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have been ‘put off’ by QPR’s £20m asking price for Eberechi Eze, paving the door open for Tottenham Hotspur. (The Sun)