Player's agent confirms Brighton and Hove Albion deal, Tottenham plot swoop for Bournemouth star plus Chelsea update - gossip
Premier League clubs are preparing for their respective matches this weekend but continue to be linked with a host of new names ahead of the summer transfer market.
The transfer rumour mill never stops spinning and here, we have rounded up the latest rumours - including news clubs such as Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Simply scroll down and click through the pages to see the latest gossip from the top-flight:
1. Villa want Championship goal machine
Aston Villa and West Brom want to sign Huddersfield Town top goalscorer Karlan Grant. He has scored 16 Championship goals this term. (Sky Sports)