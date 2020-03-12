Latest Premier League rumours from around the web

Player's agent confirms Brighton and Hove Albion deal, Tottenham plot swoop for Bournemouth star plus Chelsea update - gossip

Premier League clubs are preparing for their respective matches this weekend but continue to be linked with a host of new names ahead of the summer transfer market.

The transfer rumour mill never stops spinning and here, we have rounded up the latest rumours - including news clubs such as Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Simply scroll down and click through the pages to see the latest gossip from the top-flight:

Aston Villa and West Brom want to sign Huddersfield Town top goalscorer Karlan Grant. He has scored 16 Championship goals this term. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United are tipped to rival Premier League clubs - including Tottenham, West Ham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton - for QPRs Eberechi Eze. (Sky Bet)

Brighton have snapped up French talent Samy Chouchane after the players agent announced on Instagram he had signed a three-year contract. (Sports Witness)

Manchester United will likely send Dean Henderson out on loan again this summer, despite Chelsea expressing interest in a 25m permanent deal. (Metro)

