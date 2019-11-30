Player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Liverpool
Brighton and Hove Albion were narrowly beaten 2-1 at Anfield by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.
Logan MacLeod checks who shone and who struggled for the Albion
1. Maty Ryan 7-10
Got down well to stop Firmino's early effort. Denied Mane from six yards out. Had no chance with both of Van Dijk's goals.
Getty
2. Martin Montoya 6-10
Mane was a handful and he struggled to keep up when he broke forward. Subbed off for Alzate (68)
Getty
3. Adam Webster 6-10
Started well, specifically in possession and trying to play out from the back. Didn't get up to challenge Van Dijk for the first goal
Getty
4. Lewis Dunk 6-10
Confident in possession. Showed quick-thinking with his freekick to beat Adrian. Was at fault for Van Dijk's second. Missed a sitter at 2-0 down
Getty
View more