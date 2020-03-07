Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Wolves
Brighton and Hove Albion battled to a 0-0 away draw in the Premier League against Wolves.
But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?
1. Maty Ryan 7-10
No saves to make in the first half. Showed confidence when he was forced to use his feet a few times. Was on hand to save Raul Jimenez's effort in the box.
2. Montoya 6-10
Was Brighton's most dangerous player in the first half with a few whipped in crosses. Booked early on for pulling down a breaking Vinagre. Wasn't tested much second half.
3. Webster 6-10
Shaky in the first half and on another day he might have gifted Wolves a couple of goals. Found his feet more in the second half and contributed towards the clean sheet.
4. Dunk 7-10
Booked on his 300th career appearance for blocking off a marauding Raul Jimenez. Made a couple of good tackles and won his aerial duels. As always one of Albion's stronger performers.
