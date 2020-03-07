Brighton battled to a hard earned point at Wolves

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion battled to a 0-0 away draw in the Premier League against Wolves.

But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?

No saves to make in the first half. Showed confidence when he was forced to use his feet a few times. Was on hand to save Raul Jimenez's effort in the box.

1. Maty Ryan 7-10

No saves to make in the first half. Showed confidence when he was forced to use his feet a few times. Was on hand to save Raul Jimenez's effort in the box.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Was Brighton's most dangerous player in the first half with a few whipped in crosses. Booked early on for pulling down a breaking Vinagre. Wasn't tested much second half.

2. Montoya 6-10

Was Brighton's most dangerous player in the first half with a few whipped in crosses. Booked early on for pulling down a breaking Vinagre. Wasn't tested much second half.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Shaky in the first half and on another day he might have gifted Wolves a couple of goals. Found his feet more in the second half and contributed towards the clean sheet.

3. Webster 6-10

Shaky in the first half and on another day he might have gifted Wolves a couple of goals. Found his feet more in the second half and contributed towards the clean sheet.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Booked on his 300th career appearance for blocking off a marauding Raul Jimenez. Made a couple of good tackles and won his aerial duels. As always one of Albion's stronger performers.

4. Dunk 7-10

Booked on his 300th career appearance for blocking off a marauding Raul Jimenez. Made a couple of good tackles and won his aerial duels. As always one of Albion's stronger performers.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7