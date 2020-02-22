Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Sheffield United
Brighton battled to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Bramall Lane
Saturday 22 February 2020 17:57
Derren Howard looks at who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's team?
1. Ryan 8-10
No chance with the opener and a reliable display on his 101st appearance. Dealt well with numerous crosses into the box and some brave saves in the second half
2. Schelotto 8-10
Good energy up and down the right flank. A solid display against tough opposition. Take stick from the home crowd and took it with a wave and smile. Well played Schelotto!
3. Dunk 7-10
Last time he played left side of defensive trio was against Everton. He looked more comfortable today with Burn helping him out. Lashed a good chance over the bar from close range. Took a hefty whack from Lundstram at the end
4. Webster 7-10
Rose well to set up Maupay's opener. Solid in defence and distribution was better today.
