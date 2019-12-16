Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Crystal Palace Brighton and Hove Albion played-out a hard fought 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday night. But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men? 1. Maty Ryan 7-10 Could do nothing about Zaha's goal. Good distribution, and commanded his box. Great near-post save from Ayew. A player at the very top of his game. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Martin Montoya 7-10 Beaten just once by Zaha and that was for a the equaliser. Overall a good performance after two matches out of the team. Attacked with purpose Getty Buy a Photo 3. Adam Webster 7-10 Dealt with the threat of Benteke. Quick across the ground and blocked and tackled when he needed to. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Lewis Dunk 6-10 Took plenty of stick from Palace fans and an elbow from Benteke but performed solidly. Was turned easily in the second half when Ayew forced a smart save from Ryan Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7