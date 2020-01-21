Bournemouth vs Brighton

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Bournemouth

Albion suffered a painful 3-1 loss against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men.

Little he could do with the three goals. A great save in the second half to deny Billing

1. Ryan 6-10

Another decent display at right back. Calm in possession and picked the right pass

2. Alzate 6-10

Played okay. Not to blame for the goals. Solanke and Wilson were quite a handful

3. Webster 6-10

One of the few Albion players to emerge with credit. Defended, blocked and tackled with everything he had.

4. Dunk 6-10

