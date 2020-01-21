Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Bournemouth Albion suffered a painful 3-1 loss against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night. But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men. 1. Ryan 6-10 Little he could do with the three goals. A great save in the second half to deny Billing Getty Buy a Photo 2. Alzate 6-10 Another decent display at right back. Calm in possession and picked the right pass Getty Buy a Photo 3. Webster 6-10 Played okay. Not to blame for the goals. Solanke and Wilson were quite a handful Getty Buy a Photo 4. Dunk 6-10 One of the few Albion players to emerge with credit. Defended, blocked and tackled with everything he had. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7