Maty Ryan is beaten by Doucour excellent first half effort

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion against Watford

Albion played out a hard fought 1-1 draw against relegation rivals Watford at the Amex Stadium.

Ian Hine looks at who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men.

Very little to do other than acting as the fulcrum for Albions playing from the back. Absolutely no chance with the goal.

1. Ryan 7-10

Pushed forward but unable to deliver end product. Picked up a yellow card and was lucky to not receive another in the second half. One driving cross in second half just evaded Murray. Substituted on 72 minutes.

2. Schelotto 6-10

Seemed to be more comfortable with Albions passing style, despite being caught out a couple of times in the first half. Commanding in the air

3. Duffy 7-10

Another composed performance. Always there with a block or an interception. Some raking cross-field balls not quite on target but another good game from the skipper

4. Dunk 7-10

