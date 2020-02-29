Agony for Albion against Palace

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 1-0 loss against their old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium

But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?

One good save at the feet of Kouyate in first half but otherwise his goal was not threatened. Distribution good as always. Got his hand to the shot from Ayew but couldnt prevent it finding the back of the net.

1. Maty Ryan 6-10

One good save at the feet of Kouyate in first half but otherwise his goal was not threatened. Distribution good as always. Got his hand to the shot from Ayew but couldnt prevent it finding the back of the net.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Always looking to get forward early on and found himself in some good positions. Linked well with Solly March. Picked up a yellow card after a challenge on Zaha and was substituted on 77 minutes

2. Montoya 6-10

Always looking to get forward early on and found himself in some good positions. Linked well with Solly March. Picked up a yellow card after a challenge on Zaha and was substituted on 77 minutes
Getty
Buy a Photo
Needed to be vigilant with the threat of Zaha and Benteke but rose to the challenge with some good interceptions. Started the second half with a goal-bound header that was blocked by Neal Maupays face. Summed up Albions afternoon

3. Dunk 7-10

Needed to be vigilant with the threat of Zaha and Benteke but rose to the challenge with some good interceptions. Started the second half with a goal-bound header that was blocked by Neal Maupays face. Summed up Albions afternoon
Getty
Buy a Photo
After a slightly shaky start, came into the game more and made some timely interceptions as the Palace front players made some dangerous runs, particularly one challenge to rob Zaha.

4. Webster 7-10

After a slightly shaky start, came into the game more and made some timely interceptions as the Palace front players made some dangerous runs, particularly one challenge to rob Zaha.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7