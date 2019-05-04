Player ratings: How Crawley Town's players fared against Tranmere Rovers

Crawley Town beat Tranmere Rovers 3-1 in their final match of the season.

Goals by Ashley Nathaniel-George, Filipe Morais and Panutche Camara earned Reds victory at the People's Pension Stadium while James Norwood pulled one back for the visitors.

Here is how we rated Reds' players:

Glenn Morris – (7) – Not much to do for the player of the season. A deserved rest for the Cat.

Lewis Young – (5) – A quiet game for the captain.

Joe McNerney – (7) – Assist for the second goal as his shot was drilled into Morais who reacted quickest.

Reece Grego-Cox – (8) – A willing runner in behind and an outlet for Crawley. An improved performance from the Irishman who was a nuisance all game for Bakayogo.

George Francomb – (7) – Assured and composed in central midfield. A great partnership with Willock during the game.

Ashley Nathaniel-George – (8) Started the goal with a reverse pass into Willock whose shot fell straight into the path of the winger to put the Reds into a 1-0 lead. However, was caught wrong sided for the penalty.

Tom Dallison – (7) – Won his aerial duals and kept League 2’s top scorer James Norwood at bay.

David Sesay – (7) – Confident and providing Crawley with width on the left-hand side.

Matty Willock – (9) – Contained the midfield with tackles to set the Red’s onto counter attacks. Skilful, elegant and conducting the game.

Filipe Morais – (8) – Reacted the quickest to tap in the second Crawley goal. Creating problems for Bakayogo and delivering some trademark crosses.

Panutche Camara – (10) – An outstanding performance and a solo goal from the man of the match to top it off.

Subs

Ollie Palmer (5) – One opportunity from a Grego-Cox throw but it was a tame effort. A player whose head is potentially elsewhere.

Jimmy Smith – A welcome but brief return for the club captain in added-time after a lengthy absence from the squad.

Brian Galach – A brief debut in added-time for the 17-year-old.