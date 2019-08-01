Places still up for grabs ahead of Worthing's season opener

Adam Hinshelwood admitted he still had decisions to make on his starting side for the Isthmian League Premier Division opener at Folkestone on Saturday week.

And the Worthing boss has challenged his squad to put themselves in the frame for selection by impressing in training and the final pre-season friendly at Whyteleafe this weekend.

Former Brighton defender Hinshelwood heaped praise on the ‘effort and application’ that has been displayed throughout the team over the course of the summer.

But wants that to continue with competition for places high within the squad.

The players are aware a starting spot against Folkestone is up for grabs in the curtain-raiser.

Hinshelwood said: “Nothing is set in stone on what is going to be the starting line-up against Folkestone yet.

“We’ve got a great squad and the way some of the players have performed in training, they’ve put themselves in high regards in my thinking with how they’ve conducted themselves.

“There’s competition throughout the side, it’s what any successful manager wants, it’s what any successful team is built on.

“Throughout pre-season the effort and application from the players has been excellent.”

Worthing came away with a 3-3 draw in their penultimate friendly at newly promoted Isthmian League South East side Chichester City on Saturday.

Having trailed after an early double from former striker Callum Overton, Reece Meekums and Darren Budd struck to level things up for Hinshelwood’s men at the break.

Summer recruit Ben Mendoza completed the turnaround soon after the restart before Overton grabbed a third as it ended all square.

Although frustrated by the goals conceded, Hinshelwood felt it was another step in the right direction as the new season draws closer.

He added: “In the main I thought we were good and moved the ball really well, we showed signs of the lads getting to grips with the system we want to play, especially with the newer players.

“We were disappointed with the amount of ball we had and how much we actually worked the goalkeeper.

“But it was a great run-out and test that we knew it would be going to Chichester.”

