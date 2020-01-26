Pagham take on Newhaven at Nyetimber Lane / Picture: Roger Smith

Picture special - Pagham lose by odd goal in five to Newhaven

Pagham narrowly failed to take anything from their home tussle with high-flying Newhaven, the game finishing 3-2 to the Dockers.

Photographer Roger Smith was there to capture the action and you can see his images in the pages that follow.

