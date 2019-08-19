Picture special - Chichester City win Isthmian opener at Ramsgate

Life in the Isthmian League began in perfect style for Chichester City when they won 2-1 at Ramsgate.

After falling behind to their Kent hosts, City hit back through two Matt Axell goals - the second a 90th minute penalty - to claim three points in their first match st step four. Club photographer Neil Holmes was there to capture the action and you can see some of his shots on the pages that follow. Look out for all the City latest in the Chi Observer, out on Thursday.

Chichester City open their Isthmian League south-east division season at Ramsgate / Picture by Neil Holmes freelance Buy a Photo

