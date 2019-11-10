Picture special - Bognor beat East Thurrock in FA Trophy
Bognor beat the conditions and the opposition to record n FA Trophy win at rain-lashed Nyewood Lane.
Two goals by Brad Lethbridge and one from Doug Tuck earned a 3-1 second qualifying round win over their Isthmian premier rivals East Thurrock. Read the match report here - photographer Tommy McMillan was there to capture the action and you can see the best of his shots on the pages that follow.
The pre-match minute's silence - marking Remembrance weekend and the recent death of Rocks stalwart Doug Glossop / Picture by Tommy McMillan