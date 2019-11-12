Ready for the draw / Picture by Neil Holmes

Picture special as the BBC's Mark Chapman, Mark Bright and Dion Dublin come to Chichester for the FA Cup draw

It was the night Chichester went live to the nation - when BBC Sport, with its multitude of staff, cameras and cables, rolled into town to conduct the draw for the second round-up of the FA Cup.

Presenter Mark Chapman held it all together brilliantly while Mark Bright and Dion Dublin got the all-important job of drawing the balls - which happily also went without a hitch. All at Chi City, and their guests from other non-league clubs still in the cup, enjoyed the occasion. Here are a selection of pictures from the night by club photographer Neil Holmes.

Ready for the draw / Picture by Neil Holmes
A nervous wait / Picture by Neil Holmes
A BBC double act, Mark Chapman and Tony Husband / Picture by Neil Holmes
Mark Chapman on air / Picture by Neil Holmes
