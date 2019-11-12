Picture special as the BBC's Mark Chapman, Mark Bright and Dion Dublin come to Chichester for the FA Cup draw
It was the night Chichester went live to the nation - when BBC Sport, with its multitude of staff, cameras and cables, rolled into town to conduct the draw for the second round-up of the FA Cup.
Presenter Mark Chapman held it all together brilliantly while Mark Bright and Dion Dublin got the all-important job of drawing the balls - which happily also went without a hitch. All at Chi City, and their guests from other non-league clubs still in the cup, enjoyed the occasion. Here are a selection of pictures from the night by club photographer Neil Holmes.