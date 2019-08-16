Peter Bentley Cup brings joy for Midhurst but early exit for Sidlesham

Sidlesham are out of the Peter Bentley Cup - but Midhurst have marched into the next round. Roffey edged out Sids and it was the Swans of Storrington who were left in a flap by the Stags. Reports follow...

Sidlesham 2 Roffey 3

Peter Bentley Cup

Sids crashed out of the Peter Bentley Cup with another Jekyll and Hyde performance.

The visitors started brightly and were first to everything as Sidlesham struggled to string two passes together. It was no surprise the home side found themselves 2 -0 down at half-time, both goals a result of Sids mistakes .

The dressing room was not a nice place to be at half-time as a few home truths were told.

The second half was much better from Sids, who quickly reduced the deficit Tom Bayley opening his account for the season with a fine strike from the edge of the area.

The referee became the centre of attention awarding Roffey a controversial penalty which was converted, leaving Sids bemused. To add insult to injury Tom Jefkins was sin-binned for apparently protesting the decision too aggressively. To their credit Sids were excellent in the second half.

Bayley and Ben Mepham both struck the frame of the goal and with some decent football being played Morgan Forry pulled one back, which led to a very tense last ten minutes. At the other end Matt Boulton pulled off a fine save to deny Roffey a fourth as they caught Sids on the break.

But the final say was with the Ref who waved away strong claims from the home side for a penalty which appeared a nailed on decision.

Sids boss Steve Bailey said: “We let ourselves down with a poor first half and left too much to do to win the game.”

MoM was Cameron Correll – the only Sids player who played for 90 minutes.

Storrington 0 Midhurst 3

Peter Bentley Cup

The Stags’ flying start to the season continued in the cup at Storrington.

The Swans did look dangerous on the break but Stags’ back four dealt with everything. As the half progressed it was the visitors looking mostly likely to score.

The deadlock was broken in the 30th minute and a vey well worked goal with some quick passing down the left between Kieran Carter and Charlie Merritt, with the latter overlapping and putting in a good first-time cross for the lively Matt Rowland to get across his man with a smart first time finish giving the keeper no chance.

Stags were soon applying more pressure and caught their hosts sleeping with the second as a quick throw on the right led to a smart ball played into Rowland, who found space for anothe fine finish.

In the second half the Swans put the visitors under pressure. They had two good chances – a free kick which clipped the top of the bar and a corner which needed a goalline clearance.

Stags could have added a third from an overhead kick from Rowland but did make it 3-0 when a corner was half cleared, with the loose ball falling to Josh Sheehan, who poked home.

Stags had chances to add further goals while keeper Josh Bird dealt with everything that came his way.

Stags boss Lemmy Ewen said he was happy with another good performance in tough conditions. “That’s another clean sheet, which is pleasing – the lads have worked hard and deserve the credit,” he said.

Midhurst: Bird, Behan, Merritt, R Carter, Broughton, Farr, Sheehan, Giles, Rowland, Slater, K Carter. Subs: Tollworthy, Page, Dreckmann, Wyatt, Lane.