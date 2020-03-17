Premier League rumours from around the web

Paper talk: Liverpool 'extensively scout' Brighton star as Manchester United and Chelsea line up mega HUGE bids

Further postponements were made to the football calendar on Monday as supporters across the country prepare for at least three weeks without seeing their team in action.

But one thing that has not come to a halt is transfer rumours – and here we bring you the latest from around the Premier League. We’ve got updates from the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal – so scroll and click through the pages to see the latest gossip:

1. Man Utd tipped to block Chelsea approach

Manchester United will block a move from Chelsea for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop. (ESPN)
2. Theres only one man for the job

BBC pundit Danny Mills has urged Leeds United to move for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki - if they are promoted to the Premier League. (Football Insider)
3. Everton interested in Serie A star

Everton are preparing to join Inter Milan in the battle to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who reportedly has a 31m release clause. (Calciomercato)
4. 100m striker wanted

Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona are monitoring Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. He has a 100m release clause. (Sport via Express)
