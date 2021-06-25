Pagham youngsters lift the Mid Solent Cup

The proud Mid Solent U12 Cup winners

Pagham FC under-12s are Mid Solent Cup winners.

They won it by beating Gosport Borough Red 3-0 in the final.

Both teams played a competitive game with Pagham just edging the first half to lead 1-0 at the break through an Ethan Decourcy goal, with Gosport missing a penalty.

Pagham came out of the blocks strongly in the second half to score two quick goals, both from striker Decourcy, as he completed his hat-trick.

It was a great game and one from which football was the winner.

On the way to the final Pagham scored an incredible 29 goals, conceding only once.

It has been an excellent all round season for Pagham under-12s, finishing second in the Mid Solent A League and winning the cup - all whilst playing a year up.

Well done to all the boys - namely Taylor Martin (GK), Ryan Nurse (LB), Freddie Hunt (CB), Finley Chambers (RB), Alfie Southgate (CM), Harry Comins (CM), Lucas Sherwill (LW), Alfie Whiteman (LW), Monty Smith (RW), Ethan Decourcy (CF).