Pagham's Sussex Senior Cup hopes ended by Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill finally ran out winners at Pagham in the Sussex Senior Cup to move into the quarter-finals.

In the original game in December, the Lions had raced to a Dan Simmonds-inspired 2-0 lead before an electrical fire put the lights out and brought things to an early close. There was no such heat from the home side this time, as class eventually told with an easy win for the Hillians.

Both sides were much changed from the first game, with the Lions having to make yet another change up front. Back came George Gaskin as Scott Murfin and the injured Dan Simmonds sat this one out.

The visitors took an early lead, Marco Figuero-Laugico allowed time and space to shoot past James Binfield on seven minutes. The Lions had a few early chances themselves, Howard Neighbour and Johan Van Driel testing the visitors' defence.

Bognor beaten at Brightlingsea

Midhurst have new look - but Oakwood are too strong

Burgess Hill were still shading it, Andre McCollin especially looking dangerous. Shots at Binfield and at the side netting showed just what a threat he could be had his goal-radar been working better.

Just before the break Binfield pulled off a magnificent stop from Alex Samizadeh which led to a Lions attack ending with Hillians’ keeper Mitchell Bromage gratefully collecting the ball. As the first half drew to a close, Gaskin took a tumble under a challenge. Pagham’s free-kick came to nothing.

The first attack of the second half saw Pagham shooting across goal, but then the visitors stepped up a gear. A shot over the bar was closely followed by another class save from Binfield as Josh Short raced through on goal.

Gaskin took the action to the other end, shooting over. Daryl Wollers tried his luck for the Lions and a header from a corner whistled just wide of the goal.

A flurry of substitutions followed, both managers ringing the changes. It was Burgess Hill who made the advantage tell first. A goalmouth scramble in the Pagham goal saw the ball slid into the Lions’ net. Twenty minutes to go, and Pagham were 2-0 down.

Two minutes later it was 3-0 as a great stop by Binfield wasn’t enough with Samizadeh snapping up the rebound and smashing the ball home.

Neighbour tried from long range, but it was the visitors who looked more likely to score again. A superb save from Binfield as Farrel Ryder raced toward goal was probably the keeper's best.

Pagham: Binfield, Wiggans, Cox, R Davidson (Hubbard 88), Horncastle, Van Driel, Williamson, Gaskin (Holden 88), Neighbour, Hendrick. Sub: Parker.

B Hill: Bromage, Choules, Barker, Wilson, Cadman, Richmond, Figuero-Laugico, Bennett, Samizadeh, McCollin, Short. Subs: Harding, Ryder, Broad, James.