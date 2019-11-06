Pagham's Sussex Senior Cup hopes end at Whitehawk

Pagham went to Isthmian League Whitehawk and in the end they got a good hiding. But the score didn’t really reflect the game.

Some dreadful defending and some poor finishing cost the Lions dear after having their fair share of possession over the 90 minutes.

Joe Clarke had the first Pagham shot of the game in the 13th minute but it was straight at the keeper and Tom Chalaye saw a speculative shot drift wide, before Whitehawk started to exert their superiorit. Rob Deda forced Toby Bull in the Pagham goal into a smart save. Matt Searle had to clear off the goal-line with the Hawks players screaming for a penalty.

They didn’t have too long to wait and were given a penalty for a blatant trip in the 38th minute, caused by the first defensive howler of the night. Conor Tighe smashed home from the spot for 1-0. Five minutes later and it was 2-0 as Duane Ofori-Acheampong blasted an excellent cross from the right into the net from close in.

Pagham trooped off at half-time somewhat unlucky to be trailing by two.

The Lions burst out after half-time and should have got one back almost straight away, but Tom Chalaye missed an absolute sitter from an excellent cross by Seamus Tilley. Four minutes later Tilley missed another excellent chance.

Three minutes on and defensive howler number two presented Tighe with the easiest of chances and he scored comfortably for 3-0. Debutant Toby Funnell was unlucky to see his 25-yard drive fly just over the bar at the other end, but it was soon 4-0 when Ofori-Acheampong got the final touch to a cross by Deda, with the Pagham defence all over the place.

Bull was forced into two more good saves before the game petered out into an easy home win.

Pagham: Bull, Hallett, da Costa, Jenkins (Jelley), Clark, Searle, S Tilley (C Tilley), Clarke, Chalaye (Miller), Heryet, Funnell. Subs not used: Slaughter, Crook.