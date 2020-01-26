Pagham put up a fight but Newhaven take the victory

Pagham put up a fine performance against an excellent Newhaven side, but ultimately it wasn’t quite enough and the points went back to East Sussex.

Pagham sprung straight out of the traps and had the first shot on target as early as the second minute, when a fierce shot from new signing Kieron Howard from 25 yards was deflected straight into the arms of the Dockers keeper.

Pagham attack against Newhaven / Picture: Roger Smith

It didn’t matter too much though as the home side took the lead six minutes later with a well-worked team goal. Jamie Carroll was set free down the left and his hard cross-shot looked to be going straight at keeper Buss, but striker Callum Chalmers chased the ball in and was rewarded when he got his toe to the ball first and then watched it rebound straight to Lukas Franzen-Jones, who rifled the ball home.

The lead did not last very long as Newhaven equalised six minutes later, when the Lions defensive frailties struck again, Henry Watson left unmarked at the far post to head home a corner with some ease. Both sides huffed and puffed, creating very little, before going off at the break all square.

It was the Dockers who started the second half the better-looking side and they went in front in the 58th minute with an excellent header from Robbie Keith, attacking a free-kick swung in from the right.

The sides cancelled each other out until the 84th minute when Franzen-Jones watched a 25-yard free-kick fly just wide. The game really burst into life in the 87th minute. First, Pagham had a header cleared off the Newhaven line, then straight from that, the Dockers burst forward allowing Tristan Jarvis to tap home at the far post.

Straight from the kick-off, it was the Lions' turn to burst forward and an excellent run and cross by sub Lindon Miller was headed home, off the bottom of the bar, by a flying Joe Clarke. With Newhaven now wasting time as much as possible Pagham kept surging forward but were not rewarded with the equaliser they possibly deserved.

Pagham slip to 19th in the SCFL premier - Newhaven stay fifth. The Lions visit Lingfield on Tuesday night.

Pagham: Matthews, da Costa, Hallett (Miller), Clarke, Geoghegan, Clark (Searle), Carroll (Prisk), Howard, Chalmers, Franzen-Jones, Funnell. Subs not used: Henton, Slaughter.