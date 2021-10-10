Pagham power past Peacehaven and Telscombe

Pagham's Ross Edwards

So one-sided was this affair that keeper Conor Kelly was not forced into one real save in the whole 90 minutes against the injury-riddled home team.

The first few minutes were very even but Pagham soon took control. Twice in the first quarter of an hour the Lions carved out half chances to no avail. That changed in the 21st minute as Jack Barnes put Pagham ahead with an unmarked close-range header from a Ryan Morey cross, following an excellent run by Ross Edwards through midfield.

Nine minutes later and it was 2-0 as Conor Geoghegan squeezed the ball home at the far post from a Ryan Morey corner. Pagham were so dominant for the rest of the half the Haven hardly had much of a touch of the ball, but no more chances were forthcoming.

The second half saw the Haven pushing forward much more, but the Lions were not really troubled although they created very little themselves and despite the pressure from the home side, Pagham coasted through the entire period with no real problems. Haven did have the ball in the net in the final minute, but it was ruled offside leaving the Lions with as comfortable an away win as you could inagine.