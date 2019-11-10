Pagham lose at Little Common in awful conditions

In almost the worst conditions it’s possible to play football in, Pagham failed to grab a result at Little Common despite having plenty of the play at The Oval - eventually losing 3-0.

Right from the start, in heavy rain, Pagham were on the attack. Jake Heryet had the first attempt of the day but hit his shot straight at keeper Crutwell, before Toby Funnell hit a long-shot just over the bar.

But as happens too often, the Lions conceded to Little Common in the 12th minute with their first attack of the game. Nick Richardson was given too much room on the Lions left and his shot flew into the far corner.

It could have been 1-1 five minutes later but a huge shout for handball in the Common penalty area was turned down. Tom Crook then came to the rescue for Pagham twice in two minutes to keep the score at 1-0.

Three minutes before half-time, Funnell had a fierce 20-yard drive pushed round the post by Crutwell and that turned out to be the last action of the first-half.

Crook started the second period with another smart save, the rain now absolutely hammering down and getting heavier all the time. Cian Tilley replaced Joe Clarke after 53 minutes and Pagham’s attacks immediately looked more potent.

Two minutes later Tilley chased down a hopeless chance, reaching the ball before the keeper, only to see his neat lob cleared off the line.

In the 64th minute it was 2-0 to the Common as the Lions gave the ball away in midfield and a quick through ball found Sam Ellis unmarked, his shot beating Crook all ends up. Five minutes later it was 3-0 as Ellis had a long-shot fly into the far corner of the net.

Tom Chalaye was replaced by Lindon Miller and although the rest of the game belonged to Pagham, they just could not force the ball home. Tilley, Jenkins, Miller and Heryet all had decent efforts but in the end the game ended 3-0 with the Lions still gamely pushing forward.

Pagham: Crook, Hallett, Barnes, Clark, Slaughter, Searle, Heryet, Jenkins, Chalaye (Miller), Clarke (C Tilley), Funnell. Subs not used: S Tilley, Jelley, da Costa.