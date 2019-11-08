Pagham FC's cash bid could be something to build on

Pagham FC have entered a national competition to win a share of this season’s £100,000 Buildbase ‘Transfer Deal’ – giving four non-league clubs £25,000 each of building materials.

Judges, including those from Buildbase and the FA, will look for clubs that demonstrate a feasible renovation project that benefits players and supporters as well as the local community.

The club have outlined their renovation plans, which include replacing roofs and enlarging dressing rooms to provide facilities that will enable the club to meet grading requirements.

Clubs are encouraged to get fans to support their application through the Buildbase website and social media. The club with the most votes will score a “golden ticket” with automatic entry to the final.

The Buildbase £100k Transfer Deal is open to clubs taking part in the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase competitions. Six clubs will be shortlisted and invited to pitch their renovation plans to a panel of judges at Wembley Stadium in December.

Buildbase branches across England have been helping clubs to plan and cost their projects. The merchant is also offering a discount on building materials to all clubs taking part in the FA Trophy and FA Vase.

Aisling Kenny, HR director at Buildbase, said: “Non-league football clubs mean so much to the communities around them, but they are often in dire need of help. So far, we’ve given away building materials worth up to £300,000 and it’s fantastic to see so many of the projects we’ve supported get underway.”

The Buildbase £100k Transfer Deal has been running since the builders’ merchant became the title sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016.

Previous winners include Hanwell Town, Cleethorpes Town, Cheadle Town, Needham Market, AFC Darwen and Tadcaster Albion AFC, Weymouth FC, and Barnoldswick Town FC. Projects range from improvements for disabled and special needs supporters to clubhouse redecoration.

Updates can be found by following @BuildbaseUK on Twitter #Buildbase100KDeal at Buildbase.co.uk or in branch.