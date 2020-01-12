Pagham beat Alfold - picture special

'Pagham are back' said one fan after their best display in a while enabled them to beat Alfold 3-1 in the SCFL premier.

There were two goals for debut-making Callum Chalmers while Jordan Clark got the other. Photographer Roger Smith was there to capture the action and you can see the best of his pictures in these pages. Pagham boss Kerry Hardwell said: "It’s a platform for us to build on ... we’ll enjoy the weekend with the win and be back on the training pitch this week continuing to try to improve." See the Bognor Observer on Thursday for all the latest from Nyetimber Lane.

Pagham v Alfold - a pre-match tribute to former Lions manager Dave Kew / Pictures: Roger Smith freelance Buy a Photo

