Pagham and Burgess Hill will have to try a third time

First the floodlights failed them - now the rain has ruined their chances. Pagham and Burgess Hill will have to have a third attempt at settling their Sussex Senior Cup tie in the near future.

The match was less than 20 minutes from finishing - with Pagham 2-0 up - a few weeks ago when the Nyetimber Lane floodlights failed and the game was abandoned.

The rearranged game was due to be played this evening (Tuesday) but steady rain and the forecast of more has put paid to that idea.

A new date will have to be fixed but with the next round - the quarter-finals - due to be played by mid-January, the clubs won't be able to jhang about.

When we do get a winner, they will be at home to Eastbourne Boro in the last eight.

