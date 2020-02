Pagham 2 Steyning 0 - the match in pictures

Goals by Callum Chambers and Kieron Howard earned Pagham a vital 2-0 home win over Steyning.

The Nyetimber Lane victory takes Kerry Hardwell's team out of the bottom two. Photographer Roger Smith was there to capture the action and you can see his pictures on the pages that follow.

Pagham v Steyning / Pictures: Roger Smith

