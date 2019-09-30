‘Oustanding’ East Preston win their first game of the season

East Preston manager Jon Tucker praised his side’s ‘outstanding performance’ as they beat Little Common away from home in the Premier Division on Saturday.

David Crouch opened the scoring for EP on 70 minutes before Howard Neighbour made it 2-0 after a superb free kick.

Reflecting on the result Tucker said: “The performance was outstanding. The last couple of games now we look we are starting to gel now...we need to ensue we play each game to the passion, hardwork and belief to want to win the game and the quality of the squad will start to push us up the league.”

Stuart McDonald was kept busy in the EP goal early on as he tipped a Lewis Hole strike round the corner of his goal before saving a Sam Ellis effort well with his feet.

However no side could break the deadlock heading into half-time.

The deadlock was finally broken on 70 minutes as Crouch scored after an incisive break away by the visitors.

It was 2-0 five minutes later as Neighbour struck a free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards out.

The hosts pushed for a response but were ultimately kept out by McDonald in the EP goal as the match finished 2-0.

The result sees East Preston secure their first win of the season but the EP manager wants his side to remain focused saying: “It’s taken time to win out first league game...clubs always have a sticky patch in a season and hopefully now we are out of ours...we won’t get carried away with it, but standards have been set and we must continue to work towards these levels.”

East Preston host Newhaven on Saturday and the EP boss is hopeful for a result saying: “Newhaven will be a very tough game as they have quality all over the park and our home form hasn’t been good at all, but if we show the character we showed on Saturday we have every chance to take something out of the game.”

East Preston: McDonald, Gilchrist, J. Bingham, G. Bingham, Hawker, Barratt, Van Driel, Neighbour, Irish (Williamson 72), Chick, Crouch (Williams 87)