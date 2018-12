There has been some remarkable sporting achievements by Mid Sussex area sports people in 2018.

Here is a selection or our sporting 'personalities' of the year. They are not in any particular order, just a selection of sports people the area should be proud of.

Aneela became a World Powerlifting Champion in 2018, when she represented Team GB at the AWPC World Powerlifting Championships. Rose equalled the British squat record of 87.5Kg in the Masters section.

Strange has had a fantastic year on both a personal and team basis, as his Burgess Hill team secured promotion to Division 2. Strange set a club record of 67 league wickets throughout the season.

The rhythmic gymnast (pictured centre) has had an outstanding year, making a senior debut at the Commonwealth Games as well as winning two British Championship senior titles. Martin was also one of only three girls chosen to represent Britain at the World Championships.

Jim was selected to take part in the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship in Hawaii back in October. The 54 year old finished 24th in his category, with a time of 10 hours, 36 minutes and 56 seconds.

Lucy was selected for the Sussex County Athletics Team after recording a series of impressive wins. Kirby was crowned Sussex Schools Champion, as well as County Champion.

Westlake had a year to remember. He finished the London Marathon with an impressive final time of 2:24:19. That time earned Westlake seventh place out of the British runners. He also won the Worthing 10 miles race and was selected for Great Britain to run in Toronto.

Hemsworth and Skinner were both chosen to represent England Masters teams this year, after a string of impressive times for their club, Haywards Heath Harriers.

The Lindfield batsman was named Sussex Under 15 player of the year. Knocks of 74 not out and 54 not out against Bognor and Mayfield respectively helped Lindfield pull off an incredible escape from relegation.

Haywards Heath Town's manager has overseen an incredible year for Heath. Among the highlights are the famous 3-1 triumph over League 2 Crawley Town in the Sussex Senior Cup as well an unforgettable double in thw 2018/18 season winning the SCFL and the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj