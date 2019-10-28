On-loan Pompey striker borders on being unplayable - says Bognor coach

On-loan Pompey striker Bradley Lethbridge has received a ringing endorsement from Bognor coach Robbie Blake.

But Blake has identified areas of his game the Gosport ace still needs to improve as he continues his development at Nyewood Lane.

Lethbridge returned to the Bognor fold in their 3-1 FA Trophy first round qualifying win at Uxbridge on Saturday. The 18-year-old featured for parent club Pompey in their 7-0 Hampshire Senior Cup defeat at Havant & Waterlooville in midweek.

But he was back available to the Rocks at Uxbridge, coming on as a first half substitute and setting up a goal in the triumph. Lethbridge was singled out for praise by Blake, who was pleased to have the services of the teenage talent once again.

The Bognor coach believes the striker is ‘unplayable’ when he’s firing on all cylinders. Although, Blake has pinpointed areas of his game he still needs to improve – and he also wants Lethbridge to produce his best on a more regular basis.

‘It was good to have Brad back,’ Blake said. ‘We know how much of a threat he is. When he's on it he's bordering unplayable, certainly at this level.

‘We need to see more of it from Brad. He needs to be a little bit more direct and a little bit more penetrative with his runs.

‘He can be a handful for anyone. Brad did great for Doug's second goal and our third (against Uxbridge). He's trying to say it was a pass, but he obviously thinks I haven't played the game. It's great that we've got him and we just want to keep trying to get the best out of him.’

Lethbridge has netted once in ten appearances for Bognor this season.

The 18-year-old bagged his first senior Pompey goal in the EFL Trophy draw at Oxford earlier this month.