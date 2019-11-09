Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals exactly why Brighton are a huge threat to Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer anticipates a tough encounter on Sunday against an "in-form Brighton who like to dominate."

The United manager is full of admiration for Albion's style of play this season and believes Graham Potter's men will pose a big threat at Old Trafford.

Brighton are eighth in the Premier and have won three of their last four matches

Solskjaer said, "We played Brighton when I came in early last season and they gave us a really good game and we were lucky to win. They have loads of football players, footballers who are comfortable on the ball. In the last four or five games they have really turned a corner for me.

"They are a dominating team and they are controlling games. Even the defeat at Villa they controlled that until they got a man sent off. The last four I count as wins for them. We have got to have energy and go for them and go about pressing them really well. Because we can't let them get comfortable here at Old Trafford."

United, who are 10th, go into the game on the back of a 3-0 win against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League, with Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on target. Last time out in the Premier League, they lost 1-0 at Bournemouth.

Ashley Young is suspended for United and Scott McTominay left the field on 75 minutes on Thursday evening after sustaining a knock to his ankle. Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly are all in out along with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Diogo Dalot, Angel Gomes and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Brighton will still be without Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo for the game on Sunday. Adam Webster is also sidelined after the defender injured his ankle against Norwich City last weekend.

Brighton head coach Potter said: "Manchester United will be looking to respond as quickly as possible. You saw some of that in midweek and they will want to do so in the Premier League.

"They are a team in transition, they have some young players but they also have some very talented players. We know it is going to be a difficult match. Proud football team and proud football club, we go there to enjoy it and to accept the challenge.

"They have younger players and new players and they are not far off being successful. It's one of the best places in world football and with that comes a quality opposition. We want to go there and be ourselves and represent ourselves as best we can.

"We go there with full respect to them but at the same time we want to carry on improving."