'Now is not a time to cast blame, we must stick together' - Crawley Town defender Sesay after FA Cup defeat

Crawley Town defender David Sesay has taken to social media to back up Ollie Palmer's defence of Gabriele Cioffi.

The Reds lost 2-1 to League One Fleetwood Town in the second round of the FA Cup. And a section of the crowd were chanting 'We want Cioffi out' towards the end of the game.

In an interview after the game, Ollie Palmer said: "I don't understand why he would be getting that kind of abuse". You can read his full interview here

And Sesay said it's the time to stick together now.

He tweeted: "Utterly disappointed in the result today. From a personal point, I wasn’t good enough today but I will work to be better next week! Now is not a time to cast blame, we must stick together and I truely believe with everyone united, we will be successful! Don’t give up on us!"

Ashley Nadesan said: "Gutted with the result today but the lads dug in and put in a decent performance, onto Saturdays game"

