'Now is not a time to cast blame, we must stick together' - Crawley Town defender Sesay after FA Cup defeat

David Sesay
Crawley Town defender David Sesay has taken to social media to back up Ollie Palmer's defence of Gabriele Cioffi.

The Reds lost 2-1 to League One Fleetwood Town in the second round of the FA Cup. And a section of the crowd were chanting 'We want Cioffi out' towards the end of the game.

In an interview after the game, Ollie Palmer said: "I don't understand why he would be getting that kind of abuse". You can read his full interview here
And Sesay said it's the time to stick together now.

He tweeted: "Utterly disappointed in the result today. From a personal point, I wasn’t good enough today but I will work to be better next week! Now is not a time to cast blame, we must stick together and I truely believe with everyone united, we will be successful! Don’t give up on us!"

Ashley Nadesan said: "Gutted with the result today but the lads dug in and put in a decent performance, onto Saturdays game"

