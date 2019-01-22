'Not played in a team struggling to win but can play a league above?' - Crawley Town fans react to Romain Vincelot departure

Crawley Town fans have been left frustrated by the news Romain Vincelot has left the club.

Reds announced the news the versatile midfielder had left the club this afternoon (Tuesday) to join Shrewsbury after just six months into a two year contract. Read full story here

But Crawley Town fans have taken to social media to air their frustration at the news.

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz with Romain Vincelot when he signed

@BenAFC replied to the club's tweet saying: "Played out of position or not at all, what a gigantic waste of time from everyone. Real shame," while Fraser Sheridan added: "What a waste of time NOW SIGN SOMEONE."

@Billy_1993 said: "Not played in a team struggling to win but can play a league above?"

@Wombleroth tweeted: "Here we go again , good luck, to me you can't keep losing quality and not replace, it will catch you out in the end," and Dan Watts said: "Can’t blame him. Never got used. I’d be surprised if more aren’t keen to jump ship."

Peter Bellamy tweeted: "Must free up a nice bit of cash to get more than one in to replace him surely."

Daniel Maguire said on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE facebook page: "I think HK saw him as a footballer at the back which suited his style but yes he was too slow..I thought he did ok playing left side of a back three but I cannot understand why he was never given a chance as a defensive midfielder."

