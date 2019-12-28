Nobody saw this coming - Crawley Town opinion

Well they certainly made me eat my words from last weekend at Oldham, no one saw this coming, the performance against high-riding Northampton Town was absolutely scintillating and that’s now three out of four matches that we have now seen clean sheets.

It was a shame that only just over 2100 was there to see it.

The game was in doubt due to the weather as two inspections were made before the referee gave the game the go-ahead – and much to the credit of the ground staff it played brilliantly.

John Yems made two team changes, bringing back the dynamo Panutche Camara, he just never stops running and striker Ashley Nadesan replacing Reece Grego Cox and Tarryn Allarakhia who both reverted to the subs bench. Right from the start Crawley were closing down The Cobblers, not allowing them much time to settle on the ball. It was so different to the Oldham game, you just couldn’t believe it was the same players.

The Red Devils could and should have been out of sight by half time as 5 golden opportunities were squandered, partly from poor finishing or being blocked. But on 29 minutes Crawley took a deserved lead, Lewis Young’s throw-in to Nathan Fergusson was quickly controlled then from a very tight angle he fired past the visitor’s keeper Arnold to the amazement of the home support.

Crawley continued to battle and Cobblers Alan McCormack, the villain of the peace for some of his sly tackles and constant moaning was booked by referee Sam Purkiss for a late challenge on Dannie Bulman with supporters calling for and hoping for a different colour.

Half time came with the Red Devils taking a goal advantage into the second half. Against Oldham, this is where we lost the game with a poor 45 minutes, however, what-ever was discussed at the interval the second half was even better than the first.

With five minutes of the re-start, the villain McCormack was taken off much to the amusement of the home support, who actually cheered him off the pitch.

Crawley continued to attack and obviously the Cobblers hadn’t learned from the opening goal, Lewis Young did it again on 63 minutes with a throw-in to Ollie Palmer who’s first touch found Bez Lubala who like Ferguson hammered the ball into the net at the far post beating Arnold again. The Red Devils 2-0 up and the support was in dreamland, we’re winning at home.

Nadesan was replaced by Mason Bloomfield and he started to cause problems for the visitors back line, but the home side continued to push forward at every opportunity and two more goals from Ollie Palmer 81 minutes and Mason Bloomfield 84 minutes rounded off a brilliant performance and something to take into the next two away matches at Grimsby and Colchester.

For once there was very little for the supporters to moan about, and if like me went home to get ready for the re-run of our goals on TV.

It was a difficult to select a man of the match, but credit to both full backs Lewis Young and Josh Doherty who both upper their game immensely in both defending and attacking. Doherty could have added a fifth but his shot after some great interplay with Nathan Ferguson went over the bar.

The game ended in added time with two Northampton players being stretchered off for what looked like serious injuries especially striker Harry Smith who went straight to the Ambulance. We obviously wish both of these players a speedy recovery.

Up Up and Away.

We managed to hire a minibus for the trip to Grimsby on Sunday – which is now full.

We will be running a coach to the game on New Year’s Day fixture to Colchester United departing from the stadium at 11.30am – travelling non-stop the game. We have already 37 booked on for this trip, so if you want to come then please contact us – 07771-792346.