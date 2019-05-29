No reason for Worthing fans to panic after key pair move to Sutton United and Torquay United, says manager Adam Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood has told the Worthing faithful not to panic following the departures of key duo Lucas Covolan and David Ajiboye.

The pair sealed moves to the National League earlier this week – following Colchester-bound midfielder Kwame Poku out of the exit door.

The club’s leading scorer from last season, Ajiboye, became Matt Gray’s first signing at Sutton United, while Brazilian goalkeeper Covolan has agreed on a move to Gary Johnson’s National League South title winners Torquay United.

But Hinshelwood has every confidence he can assemble a squad capable of bettering last season’s ninth-placed Bostik League Premier Division finish without the influential pair.

Jesse Starkey, Callum Kealy, Ollie Pearce and Ross Edwards committed for next season earlier this month.

And Hinshelwood is happy with how continuing negotiations are going with potential recruits and squad members from the previous campaign.

He said: “From the outside it probably looks like we’re sat with our feet up and not doing much.

“But negotiations are going well and I’m happy with the players we’re speaking to.

“The conversations are going well at the moment.

“I’m pretty confident that by the time the first game of the season comes, which is when it matters, we’ll be ready to compete, improve and progress on last year’s performance.

“I prefer to just wait, I know that’s not what the fans want to hear, but until it’s concrete there is not much point in getting into speculation.

“I’m sure the fans would like to see an abundance of signings coming in, especially when three key players from last season have left.

“It’s not a time to panic, negotiations are going well with players and when we’re ready to get that all sealed and let people know, we will.”

