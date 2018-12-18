No game since November 17, but Worthing United's new boss is enjoying his unbeaten start

Worthing United manager Curtis Foster has enjoyed an unbeaten first month in his new job - with his side only playing one game since November 17.

United’s last league outing came when they played out an entertaining 3-3 home draw with Billingshurst.

Since then, Foster’s side have been frustrated by the winter weather, with last weekend’s away fixture at Oakwood called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

With their midweek game against Midhurst also under threat due to the weather, it has been a frustrating first month for the Mavericks boss.

SEE ALSO Worthing United boss Curtis Foster: 'I am delighted to be working back within senior level football, particularly at such an ambitious club' | 'The players took on all the information we gave them well' - WorthIng United's new boss after Billingshurst draw | Worthing United announce new manager

He said “The good news is that we are still unbeaten after my first month! It has been frustrating for the players, who as you can imagine are buzzing to play every week.”

Despite the lack of games, Foster highlighted that he has had more timed integrate his ideas into the team. He said “ It has given me a chance to work with the players more in training, in which we are lucky to have access to the fantastic 4G pitch at Sir Robert Woodard Academy.

If United’s midweek meeting with Midhurst is called off, then they won’t have to endure much more of a wait. Foster said “ We will however definitely have a game Saturday, as Steyning have their amazing 4G facility.”

The next two fixtures could prove vital in terms of where the Mavericks finish in the league standings come May, Foster added “ These are two games that will be a huge battle. Midhurst, like us are fighting down the bottom and Steyning at the top will want to extend their lead”.

United currently sit 15th in the league standings, just four points ahead of bottom side St Francis Rangers.