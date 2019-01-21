No easy solution for struggling Worthing United

Adam Kipling admits there is no easy solution in Worthing United’s battle to avoid SCFL Division 1 relegation.

Mavericks slipped a place to the foot of the table following a heavy 7-4 defeat at Oakwood.

That loss, coupled with Midhurst seeing off Storrington, means Kipling’s side are two points adrift at the bottom.

Since Kipling arrived to take up his maiden role in senior management, United have lost all three matches he’s taken charge of.

And Mavericks’ manager acknowledges the size of task facing his side to get out of trouble.

He said: “There’s no easy solution to climbing the table and turning results around.

“Everybody connected with the team is committed to improving our current position and needs to continue working to their absolute maximum to achieve that collective aim.

“I’m looking forward to getting the guys into training and start beginning to improve aspects of the team.”

Mavericks went down in an 11-goal thriller against Oakwood, which resulted in them slumping to the foot of the table.

Ross Jones handed the hosts a fourth minute lead before Craig Nagle hit back five minutes later.

Jones added another on 23 minutes then Abubacarr Touray Drammeh extended Oakwood’s advantage minutes later.

Charlie Adsett and Oluwaseun Olabiy struck within ten minutes of the restart as Oaks opened up a 5-1 lead.

James McKernan and Jake Luff struck in the space of three minutes to give Mavericks a sniff. But Adsett got another on 72 minutes then Samuel Gallagher made sure of the three points two minutes from time. Michael Waller grabbed a late Mavericks consolation.

Kipling is aware United must be better defensively moving forward.

He added: “To be successful in football you need to defend well, regrettably, the team got repeatedly punished for a number of individual errors across all areas of the pitch.

“The players shouldn’t be too despondent, it was probably our best attacking performance since taking over.”

Mavericks will be eyeing a first win under Kipling when they travel to Mile Oak on Saturday.

