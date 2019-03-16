New signings from AFC Wimbledon and Met Police make a flying start for Burgess Hill Town

New signings Ross Murdoch and Tommy Wood made impressive starts to their Burgess Hill Town careers as the Hillians picked up a vital win at Kingstonian.

Simon Wormull completed the signing Tommy Wood on loan from AFC Wimbledon on Thursday and Murdoch on a dual-registration from Met Police on Friday.

They both went into the starting line-up for the game Kingstonian and it was Murdoch who equalised in the 43rd minute after Nathan Minhas 38th minute opener.

But the home side went into half-time 2-1 after James Kaloczi scored in the 45th minute.

Murdoch then made things square again before Wood make his mark to make it 3-2 in the 80th minute.

Whyteleafe took a 1-0 lead at Hanbury against Haywards Heath Town. But goals from Andrew Dalhouse and Callum Saunders (2) gave Heath a 3-1 win.

Simon Wormull. Picture by Chris Neal

Hassocks enjoyed a 5-2 win away at Crawley Down Gatwick.

