New head coach Yems: Crawley supporters have got to be happy with what they've seen

New head coach John Yems believes 'Crawley supporters have got to be happy' with the Reds' 0-0 draw at Stevenage in League Two this (Saturday) afternoon.

In a game a few chances, Ashley Nadesan and Bez Lubala had the best opportunities to take the win but Yems and the Reds had to settle for a point in his first game in charge.

Speaking to the Reds' official YouTube channel he said: "(It was a) tough game. In the first half I thought we were a little bit rocky.

"But I've told the boys that it's a good start and that's what you've got to do. You've got to work hard, you've got to stick in.

"It's easy to say it but I thought we had three or four good chances in the game.

"I think the Crawley supporters have got to be happy with what they've seen."

"The good thing is that they (the team) know and I know that there's another 20, 40, 50, 100 per cent in them.

"Some of them are good players, it's just belief and desire. There's a hell of a lot that you need to put in.

"Now we've got a week to work with the lads. You can't just turn things around."

The result also saw the Reds keep a clean sheet for the first time since their 1-0 home win over Mansfield on September 14.

On the clean sheet Yems added: "It's been drummed into me in the past that if you start with a point, try and finish with one and build from the back.

"I don't think you could fault the back four as defenders. Maybe we could improve a bit with what we do with the ball.

"We're learning about the players. I've seen them play a lot and we're learning what certain individuals are like.

"All I say to the lads is if you try and put in effort, everything else we can work on.

"If the shape's wrong, if this is wrong, it's our fault.

"To me, you're coming away here with a 0-0 and no goals. If it's the first clean sheet since September then good."