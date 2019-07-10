New Crawley Town forward gives injury update

Summer signing Ashley Nadesan has revealed he is likely to miss Crawley's first pre-season fixture against Swansea this Saturday with an ankle injury.

The forward, signed from League One Fleetwood Town, is still awaiting results on an injury he picked up recently but isn't expecting to be fit for The Reds' clash against Championship Swansea.

However, Nadesan is confident that his return from injury won't be 'too far' away after the first game of Crawley's pre-season on July 13, and is keen to make an impact and force his way into the team after positive training sessions since signing a three year deal.

He said: "Training has been good. Testing was a couple of weeks ago and then we went to Guildford for a week for a training camp. It was all intense and everyone was raring to go. The worst part was obviously all the running, but we are getting that match fitness. All the lads are buzzing for it."

The local lad isn't optimistic about his chances of playing on Saturday however, as he said: "I probably won't make Saturday, I'm still waiting for my results on my ankle injury, but hopefully I shouldn't be too far after that."

Crawley face Brighton on Friday July 19 before the clash with Horsham the day after, and fans could see Nadesan in a Crawley shirt for the first time if the results from his injury are positive.