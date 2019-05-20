New Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter wants to continue club's 'wonderful journey'

New head coach Graham Potter wants to continue Brighton & Hove Albion’s ‘wonderful journey’ after his appointment as the new man in charge at the Amex this afternoon.

Potter joins the Seagulls on a four-year deal, following a single season at Championship club Swansea City, after the sacking of his predecessor Chris Hughton last week.

Potter's backroom team will be made up of former Clyde and Hamilton manager Billy Reid (assistant head coach), Bjorn Hamberg (first-team coach) and former Aberdeen and Peterhead player Kyle Macauley (assistant head of recruitment).

The last significant act in Hughton’s tenure was to secure Premier League football at the south-coast club for the third successive season and Potter wants to ‘build on the good work’ that has already been made at the Amex.

He said: “I'm delighted to be here on my birthday. I've had a couple of days of speaking with Tony and Paul and Dan.

“I was really sold on their vision for the club and how they spoke about taking forward and I'm delighted to be here.

“They've been on a wonderful journey for the last ten years, especially taking them into the third successive year in the Premier League.

“There's a lot of good work that has been done here and it's my responsibility to build on that good work.

“I'm looking forward, over the next few days, to meet everybody and then start the planning process for what's going to be an exciting season.”

The former Ostersunds boss also paid tribute to former employers Swansea City, wishing the Swans ‘all the success in the future’.

Potter added: “I'd like to start by thanking everybody at Swansea City - not least the owners, the chairman, the staff, the players, and especially the wonderful supporters.

“It was big decision for me to leave Sweden and I had a fantastic year at Swansea. It's a great football club and I wish them all the success in the future.”