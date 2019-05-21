New Brighton and Hove Albion boss Potter hired as 'long term' appointment

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom has said that Graham Potter is the 'perfect' fit and has been hired 'for the long term'.

Potter, who led Swedish side Ostersunds FK from the fourth tier to the Europa League in seven years, has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League club following the departure of Chris Hughton at the end of the season.

The appointment of Potter sees another young, English manager get a chance in the Premier League, and Bloom is confident that Potter can be the man to take Brighton to the next level.

He said: "I think Graham fits in perfectly. Any time we hire a new head coach it is for the long term. I know in the world of football it doesn't always happen the way you want it to, but I sincerely hope and expect Graham to be with us for a long time and hopefully to be in the Premier League and advance our football club. I'm really excited about the appointment."

Bloom was also keen to shun the talk that appointing Potter is a gamble for Brighton, insisting that the 44-year-old is 'the right man for the club'.

He said: "I certainly don't think it's a gamble. We've done a lot of work previously, always keeping tabs of potential head coaches, quite quickly Graham became the outstanding candidate.

He's an excellent coach, he's done an superb job, particularly at Swansea in really difficult circumstances, he's great with the players, so sometimes going for a more obvious choice is a bigger gamble. I have no doubt in my mind that Graham is the right choice for this football club at this particular time."