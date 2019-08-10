Nathan Ferguson says 'sky is the limit' for Crawley after impressing in first home win of the season

Crawley Town are out to 'change people's perceptions' this season, according to summer signing Nathan Ferguson.

Reds picked up their first three points of the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over newly promoted Salford City this afternoon, having taken 30 shots ⁠— more than any other side in the top four divisions in the Football League.

Nathan Ferguson

Ferguson, who doubled the hosts' lead in the second half with a superb strike, said Crawley will get more ruthless as the season goes on.

He said: "It's good to get our first home win in the first home game this season. It was good to get a goal myself to help the team.

"I said to myself that I wanted to get a few shots off. Luckily, one has gone in. I like to think that I can contribute with goals and assists. Also I feel I can contribute to the physicality in the middle.

"We definitely should have scored more than two but, ass we o on, we will get more ruthless in front of goal. 30 shots is a good amount and some will always end up going in.

"The fans were really good today and I'm happy for them."

Salford, who are part-owned by former Manchester United stars Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, have risen from Division One North of the Northern Premier League to League Two in just over five years.

They are expected to be strong challengers for promotion to League One, come the end of the season.

When asked if Crawley's win will change people's perceptions on where they, themselves, can finish this season, Ferguson said: "That's what we're here to do, change people's perceptions. We have to work hard for results.

"It's good that we've got competition and we're doing well so everyone wants to play and hopefully we'll get another win on Tuesday [against Walsall in the EFL Cup].

"I definitely want to make it a success and help Crawley get further up the league. I want to contribute as much as I can to the team. I want to play as much as I can.

"The sky is the limit for us. The more we win, the more confident our squad gets."

Midfielder Ferguson, 23, a summer signing from Dulwich Hamlet in the National League South, was asked how he has coped with the step up from non league.

"Pre-season has been hard but I've got through it and I feel fit," he said.

"We've worked a lot on being a defensive unit. We want to stay compact and stick together."

When asked how Crawley will be more consistent throughout the season, he added: "We need to stay level headed and make sure we work hard. We need to make sure we don't concede and it will make our jobs easier.

"It was a very good performance today against a team which supposedly scores a lot of goals. It was very good from us today.

"We can match our opponents for quality. We've got a lot of talented players in our team. If we match them physically and work as hard, then we will come through."

