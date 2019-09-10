Muck-spreading causes 'pungent' smell as Littlehampton Town's perfect league record is halted at Sidlesham

Mark Bennett had no complaints about Littlehampton Town's SCFL Division 1 clash at Sidlesham going ahead on Saturday - despite muck spreading in a neighbouring field prior to kick-off.

It proved to be a sticky afternoon for the Golds, who dropped points in the league for the first time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Yet the game had been placed into doubt prior to kick-off with 'player health' concerns after muck spreading in a nearby field caused a 'pungent' smell.

However, the match referee decided the game could go ahead and Littlehampton boss Bennett felt the bad smell or the 'awful' pitch could be used as an excuse.

The Golds manager just felt his side's efforts were 'not good enough' on the day as their perfect league record was brought to an end.

Bennett said: "It was a very poor game.

"The pitch was awful but I don’t want to make excuses as our performance wasn’t good enough.

"It was very disappointing after the fantastic performance on Tuesday.

"We missed three easy chances in the first ten minutes and we never really got going after that.

"Sidlesham put their bodies on the line to get something from the game and deserved the point.

"The game should have been played, the smell was pungent but not relevant to the game."

Littlehampton squandered three guilt-edged chances in the opening ten minutes but did take the lead two minutes before the break.

Lucas Pattenden was brought down in the area with a penalty awarded, which Mitchell Hand slotted home.

The Sids levelled through Jono Tallent 25 minutes from time before both teams had chances to win it in the closing stages.

Morgan Forry fired wide after being sent clean through late on.

Littlehampton were then denied a winner in the dying seconds as Sids goalkeeper Warren Boyt tipped an effort on to a post.

The Golds make the trip to Selsey in the league on Tuesday (7.45pm).

