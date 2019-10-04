Mixed week for Midhurst .., but Selsey lose in league and cup

Midhurst made a very slow start in their SCFL division one game at Southwick and fell behind in the eighth minute to a penalty converted by Lee Deyner.

Stags were still not at the races and a smart save from keeper Dawid Gorski on15 minutes kept the Wickers lead to only one.

Selsey score against Mile Oak - but it ended in defeat / Picture by Chris Hatton

Wickets danger man Harry Heath then missed a simple chance which was perhaps easier to score. Stags finally reacted and got control of the last 15 minutes of the half and neat play found Jake Slater through who calmly beat the Wickers keeper to level for the Stags. It was the Stags looking most likely and the half time whistle came at the wrong time for them.

Both sides had chances in the second half with the Wickers starting the brighter. Stags again grew into as the half progressed Jake Slater received a red card in the 79th minute for a so called elbow which surprised both sides. It was the Stags who had the better chances with the Wickers looking lively on the breakaway.

Stags boss Lemmy Ewen said: “We can’t keep starting games like we are, it’s not acceptable it’s down to our attitudes. Can’t fault the lads response but we don’t need to put ourselves in those positions thats four points dropped in two games for me.”

Midhurst: Gorski, Brown, Merritt, Carter, Farr, Liddiard, Page,Giles, Lane, Dreckman. Subs.Wyatt, Rowland, Silence.

* Midhurst had a wasted trip to Crawley Down Gatwick's ground for their Sussex Senior Cup first round tie. A pitch inspection had ruled the game could go ahead after rain but it was abandoned after two minutes, leaving the Stags with a long, damp trip home. They'll play it again on Tuesday (Oct 8).

* Selsey lost 3-2 to Mile Oak in SCFL division one despite going 2-0 up. Max Davies scored both Selsey goals before Oak hit back. Adam Dine got the winner in the 84th minute.

* Selsey are out of the Sussex Senior Cup at the first hurdle after losing 3-2 away to Worthing United.

They make the long trip to Bexhill for a league game this Saturday.