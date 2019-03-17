Millwall v Brighton player ratings

Brighton & Hove Albion are through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup after beating Millwall on penalties at The Den this afternoon.

Late goals from Jurgen Locadia and Solly March forced extra-time, before Albion won 5-4 on spot-kicks. It is just the second time in their history that Brighton have reached the last four, after they lost the 1983 final to Manchester United.

Here's how our sister paper the Brighton & Hove Independent rated the players of both teams.



It will be a day which will live long in the memory for Albion fans as the Seagulls trailed 2-0 with just two minutes to go. Goals from Alex Pearce and Aiden O'Brien had put the Lions in control but Jurgen Locadia rifled home to make it 2-1 on 88 minutes.

Solly March's free kick was then spilled into his own net by Millwall keeper David Martin to level late in injury-time.

Albion then won the shoot-out 5-4 to set up a date with Manchester City in the semi-finals.

