Millwall v Brighton fan and action picture gallery

Were you at The Den yesterday for Brighton & Hove Albion's FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

Albion progressed on penalties after a thrilling finish as they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and send the game to extra-time. Click here for the gallery by our sister paper the Brighton & Hove Independent.



Millwall appeared in complete control of the tie when they led 2-0 with just three minutes to go. However goals from Jurgen Locadia and Solly March made it 2-2 and Albion then went on to win 5-4 on penalties.

