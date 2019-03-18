Millwall v Brighton fan and action picture gallery

Brighton fans pictured at The Den. Picture by PW Sporting Photography
Were you at The Den yesterday for Brighton & Hove Albion's FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

Albion progressed on penalties after a thrilling finish as they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and send the game to extra-time. Click here for the gallery by our sister paper the Brighton & Hove Independent.

Millwall appeared in complete control of the tie when they led 2-0 with just three minutes to go. However goals from Jurgen Locadia and Solly March made it 2-2 and Albion then went on to win 5-4 on penalties.

