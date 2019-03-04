Mile Oak score magnificent seven against Littlehampton Town - and Reserves thump opponents

Mile Oak delivered a damaging display to put Littlehampton Town to the sword.

Joseph Benn netted four times while Craig Anderson, Eric Wedge-Bull and substitute Jack Stenning completed the scoring as Oak thumped Golds 7-0 in the SCFL Division 1 clash.

It was the perfect response from Anthony Whittington’s after they suffered a surprise home defeat at the hands of Storrington last time out.

Oak only led 1-0 at the break but six goals in the final half-hour saw them complete a crushing victory.

Assistant manager Karl Gillingham was deligted with the demolition job and said: “It was a very good defensive performance and a tight game for an hour.

“We played really well once we started moving the ball a bit quicker.

Mile Oak's Joseph Benn finds the back of the net against Littlehampton Town. Picture: David Jeffery

“Well done to the boys and to our man of the match, Joe Benn.”

Liam Humphreys fired a chance wide in the opening exchanges for Golds.

Mile Oak were starting to dominate as the half wore on, going ahead on 36 minutes.

It was Anderson who got the goal to hand the hosts a slender lead at the break.

Golds looked dangerous and struck a post as they looked for a leveller soon after the restart.

But Benn was on hand to slot home a fine cross from Anderson on 50 minutes and Oak kicked on from there.

Wedge-Bull pounced after a Benn cross had been blocked, volleying in a third two minutes later.

Benn grabbed his second 20 minutes from time before substitute Jack Stenning has a goal ruled out for offside.

The scoring was not complete, though, with Benn completing his hat-trick ten minutes later.

Benn turned provider, teeing up Jack Stenning to add a sixth soon after.

A memorable match was then ended as Benn got his fourth in stoppage time.

Mile Oak make the trip to Selsey on Saturday.

MILE OAK: A.Stenning; Anderson, Arnold, Gould, Hall, E.Benn, Wedge-Bull, Foster, J.Benn, Rewell, Rudwick. Subs: Early (Anderson, 65)Lansdale (Arnold, 73) J.Stenning (Rewell, 60), Gillingham, McKenzie.

Mile Oak Reserves put seven past Roffey in a Mid Sussex League clash. Mohammed Altelmesani hit a hat-trick, Sam McLaughlin was at the double while Isaac Andrews - stepping up from the under-18s - also grabbed two in the 7-1 away win.

