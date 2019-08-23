Midhurst sitting pretty after Bexhill are beaten

Midhurst & Easebourne are second in the SCFL division one table after making it two league wins from two by beating Bexhill 3-1.

Midhurst started on the front foot and should of been 2-0 up inside 20 minutes. Bexhill looked dangerous on the break with the lively Jack Maclean causing problems.

The first real chance fell to Kieran Carter who was played through by Danny Lane but dragged his shot wide. Good link-up play down the right between Josh Sheehan and Arran Behan enabled Behan to put in a good cross for Carter, whose header came back off the bar.

The deadlock was broken in the 24th minute with Carter putting a cross in from the left that found Lane, who smashed home.

Bexhill drew level when Harry Giles was caught in possession in the 35th minute and a good pass found Maclean, who raced through and gave Stags keeper Josh Bird no chance.

Bexhill finished the half stronger and a smart stop from Bird kept it 1-1 at the break.

Stags started the second half the stronger and in the 59th minute a ball was played into Lane, who beat his man and was clear through on goal only to be pulled backed. A goalscoring opportunity was denied by the Bexhill skipper Craig Mcfarlane but hw got away with a yellow card.

This just spurned the Stags on and Bexhill keeper McFarlane was sent to the sin bin for protesting against a decision.

In the ten minutes he was off Stags scored twice. In the 65th minute a free kick from Carter was spilled by Dan Rose in goal for Lane to react quickest and poke home.

Nine minutes later a half-cleared corner fell to James Liddiard, who placed his shot in the top corner giving Rose no chance.

Oli Page had a late chance for Bexhill but it was cleared off the line.

Midhurst: Bird, Behan, Merritt, R Carter, Farr, Liddiard, Sheehan, Giles, Lane, Slater, K Carter. Subs: Brown, Page, Casselton.

* Midhurst Reserves lost 3-1 at Clanfield. The Stags opened the scoring in the tenth minute after a smart piece of link-up play from Frank Penfold and

Luke Payne resulted in Payne squaring to Luke Walker, who put the ball past the keeper with a tidy finish.

Clanfield turned it round with two goals before the interval and a third in the second half, and Penfold was sent off.

* Bosham got off to a losing start in division two, going down 3-0 at St Francis Rangers.